Tess McGill she ain't! Melanie Griffith makes her debut on Hulu's The Path on Wednesday, March 8 and while she may be a working girl, she's not that Working Girl.

In the exclusive sneak peek above. Cal (Hugh Dancy) meets Jackie while on a secret trip to Los Angeles—it's all part of his plan. It's Cal, of course he has a plan. He sees Jackie, Noa's (Britne Oldford) mom and a music industry heavyweight, as a way to help the Meyerist movement in a big way: $$$.