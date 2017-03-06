"I blamed it on being tired and possibly growing out of the role: 'Maybe I'm just not a goofy person anymore. Maybe I'm just supposed to be a mom.'"

Eventually, she just stopped leaving the house, writing, "Not even a tiptoe outside...I had every shade closed." The 31-year-old model "couldn't muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed," she adds.

"John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row. I started keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry so I wouldn't have to go upstairs when John went to work," she confesses. "There was a lot of spontaneous crying."

In addition to her overwhelming sadness, Teigen started to be in incredible amounts of pain. She went to doctors who speculated rheumatoid arthritis or a kindey infection. Finally, her general practictioner realized what was wrong.