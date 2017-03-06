Kelsea Ballerini sparkled at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The 23-year-old "Peter Pan" singer hit the red carpet at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday night, where she turned heads in a Pamella Roland jumpsuit, Stuart Weitzman heels and Jen Hansen jewelry. Ballerini, who carried a Tyler Ellis clutch, was sans fiancé Morgan Evans. "The man's at home for now. The man's an artist, too, so he's kind of doing his own thing. He's so good," the country singer told E! News' Sibley Scoles. "He'll be back out for award shows soon."
Evans proposed in December after a whirlwind nine-month courtship. As the-bride-to-be said Sunday, "We're both so not wedding people that we're like, 'We have to do this.' Like, 'We should probably get to planning it soon.' We'll figure it out at some point. We're not in a rush."
As for whether she'll ever collaborate with the Australian singer-songwriter in the future, Ballerini told E! News, "I'm sure we will. We both respect each other so much and what we do."
"But as far as the next record," she said, "I want to do a collaboration with The Chainsmokers."
Ironically, after the ceremony began, The Chainsmokers beat Ballerini in the Best New Artist category; Chance the Rapper, CNCO, Joss Favela, The Strumbellas and Bryson Tiller were also nominated for the award. Ballerini stilled walked away a winner, as she was named Best New Country Artist, triumphing over Chris Lane, Maren Morris, Granger Smith and Chris Stapleton.
Ballerini also presented the Country Artist of the Year award to Thomas Rhett during the show.