After producing Omer Bhatti's "Automatic" music video in 2016, Prince did some admittedly late research. He learned that one of his father's music videos, 1995's "Scream" with Janet Jackson, was one of the most expensive ever made—"adjusted for inflation, of course," he said.

"I take a lot of inspiration from that as well, with the long form of storytelling in music videos," he explained on Good Morning America. "Because music is an art, it's a story, it's something that should come from your heart, and having an accompanying visual really can tell the story."

Prince—whose favorite video of his father's is "Smooth Criminal"—admitted he doesn't see Michael the way many of the singer's fans did. "Even after we realized he was the King of Pop—even to this day—I don't think it holds the same weight to us that it does to other people," he explained, "because he was our father, our dad, our daddy—whatever you want to call him."