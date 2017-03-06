Joe Jonas Flies "Solo" at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards

It's not often that Joe Jonas is on his own.
The "Cake by the Ocean" singer was without girlfriend Sophie Turner or bandmates Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle when he arrived at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Sunday. '"Where's my date? My date is, I guess, the big burly security guard today," he joked with E! News' Sibley Scoles on the red carpet at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. "I'm solo today."
Jonas was last seen with Turner in New York City Friday, in the midst of DNCE's unofficial hiatus. "We're all taking a little time off right now before we start up again for the rest of the year," the 27-year-old "Body Moves" singer said. "We're just enjoying this nice, calm week. It's been nice."
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
Later that night, Jonas (in Emporio Armani) joined Halsey onstage to introduce Big Sean's performance. His band was nominated for Best Duo/Group of the Year alongside The Chainsmokers, Coldplay, Florida Georgia Line, with the Twenty One Pilots winning the award.
DNCE also lost "Best Cover Song" for its rendition of Selena Gomez's "Hands to Myself," as Fifth Harmony's version of Elle King's "Ex's & Oh's" won the award. Justin Bieber's cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car," Kelly Clarkson's cover of Rihanna's "Love on the Brain," Disturbed's cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence," Ariana Grande's cover of Whitney Houston's "How Will I Know," Jennifer Hudson and The Color Purple cast's cover of Prince's "Purple Rain," Zara Larsson's cover of Drake's "Too Good," Bruno Mars' cover of Adele's "All I Ask" and Shawn Mendes' cover of Alessia Cara's "Here" were also nominated in the category.
After the ceremony ended, Jonas was photographed with Turner in L.A.
Jonas will also reunite with his DNCE bandmates March 22 for a concert in Seoul, South Korea.