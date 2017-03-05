Talk about family goals!
Sunday night's 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards was already going to be an epic night for Noah Cyrus. After all, the 17-year-old was going to perform her hit single "Make Me (Cry)" in front of millions of people.
But as viewers quickly learned during the show, it wasn't just Noah who had the time of her life inside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Instead, sister Miley Cyrus and parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus couldn't help but whoop it up.
Things kicked off when Miley introduced her younger sister to the stage while holding a "We Love Noah Cyrus" sign.
"This next performer is, without a doubt, the coolest person I know. Her voice is amazing, her songwriting is beautiful and relatable," Miley shared. "She's who I want to be when I grow up, and that's saying a lot, 'cause she's younger than me."
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
TNT
And just like that, Noah took to the stage with Labrinth as Miley ran back to her seat to dance and cheer along with her family.
"At the end of the song, Miley and the entire table stood up and gave her a standing ovation," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "Miley was high-fiving everyone. She looked like the proudest sister ever. Everyone at the Cyrus table was smiling and hugging each other."
And before you think this family left the venue as soon as Noah's gig ended, you couldn't be more wrong.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
In between taking selfies with fans and chowing down on a delicious meal, the family was dancing to Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like" and The Chainsmokers' set, according to an eyewitness.
Ryan Seacrest, Big Sean and Florida Georgia Line member Brian Kelley were also spotted visiting the family's table during the live two-hour show.
At the end of the night, Noah took a moment to gather her thoughts on Instagram. As it turns out, one of her fans made quite the impression.
"I think i have a crush on @bigsean," she shared on Instagram.
—Additional reporting by Holly Passalaqua