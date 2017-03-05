Talk about family goals!

Sunday night's 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards was already going to be an epic night for Noah Cyrus. After all, the 17-year-old was going to perform her hit single "Make Me (Cry)" in front of millions of people.

But as viewers quickly learned during the show, it wasn't just Noah who had the time of her life inside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Instead, sister Miley Cyrus and parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus couldn't help but whoop it up.

Things kicked off when Miley introduced her younger sister to the stage while holding a "We Love Noah Cyrus" sign.

"This next performer is, without a doubt, the coolest person I know. Her voice is amazing, her songwriting is beautiful and relatable," Miley shared. "She's who I want to be when I grow up, and that's saying a lot, 'cause she's younger than me."