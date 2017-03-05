Harmonizers have come out on top!

During the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, all eyes were on the Best Fan Army category presented by Taco Bell. With 13 possible winners including the Beyhive, Lovatics, Beliebers and Rihanna Navy, it truly was anyone's prize to win.

But after 39 million votes, the winner was announced Sunday night at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Congratulations are in order for Fifth Harmony and their fans known as Harmonizers.

"Thank you so much. Wow. This is truly amazing. Fans, you guys are truly a force to be reckoned with," Ally Brooke shared with the audience. "We love you too. Thank you for bringing so much joy and kindness and love to our world. We wouldn't be the same without you. We thank god for you. This is for you, so thank you so much."