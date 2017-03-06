EXCLUSIVE!

Julie Bowen Makes Her Tangled Debut: Watch A Sneak Peek of Tangled Before Ever After

Jessica Chastain

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Find Out Which Women From Nick Viall's Season Are Heading to Bachelor in Paradise (and Who's Interested in Chad Johnson)

The Official Word on All the Craziest Kardashian Family Rumors

The Bachelor, Corinne, Alexis

Find Out Which Women From Nick Viall’s Season Are Heading to Bachelor in Paradise (and Who's Interested in Chad Johnson)

Ladies and gentlemen, meet your new queen. 

A whole new chapter of Tangled is just around the corner, and E! News has a sneak peek of Tangled Before Ever After, the Disney Channel movie that's kicking off the brand new TV series that debuts March 24. The exclusive clip above features your first look at Modern Family's Julie Bowen as the voice of Queen Arianna, Rapunzel's mother. 

While we have no idea what's going on with whatever's on Rapunzel's head, the sweet clip features the queen gifting her daughter (Mandy Moore) with a journal, and telling her that she gets to figure out what kind of queen she'll be someday. 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Tangled Before Ever After

Disney Channel

Both Tangled Before Ever After and Tangled: The Series take place after the original 2010 movie and before Tangled Ever After, the 2012 short film in which Rapunzel and Eugene/Flynn (Zachary Levi) were married. 

Somehow, Rapunzel's trademark magical long blonde hair returns for the series, before it gets cut again for her wedding. We've yet to figure out exactly how all that works, but we can't wait to find out! 

Moore and Levi are reprising their roles for the TV movie and the series, but Bowen is new to the world of Tangled. The queen didn't speak in the 2010 movie, and was voiced by Kari Wahlgren in Tangled Ever After

Tangled Before Ever After premieres Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel, and Tangled: The Series premieres March 24. 

