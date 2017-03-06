Ladies and gentlemen, meet your new queen.

A whole new chapter of Tangled is just around the corner, and E! News has a sneak peek of Tangled Before Ever After, the Disney Channel movie that's kicking off the brand new TV series that debuts March 24. The exclusive clip above features your first look at Modern Family's Julie Bowen as the voice of Queen Arianna, Rapunzel's mother.

While we have no idea what's going on with whatever's on Rapunzel's head, the sweet clip features the queen gifting her daughter (Mandy Moore) with a journal, and telling her that she gets to figure out what kind of queen she'll be someday.