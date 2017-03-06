Ladies and gentlemen, meet your new queen.
A whole new chapter of Tangled is just around the corner, and E! News has a sneak peek of Tangled Before Ever After, the Disney Channel movie that's kicking off the brand new TV series that debuts March 24. The exclusive clip above features your first look at Modern Family's Julie Bowen as the voice of Queen Arianna, Rapunzel's mother.
While we have no idea what's going on with whatever's on Rapunzel's head, the sweet clip features the queen gifting her daughter (Mandy Moore) with a journal, and telling her that she gets to figure out what kind of queen she'll be someday.
Disney Channel
Both Tangled Before Ever After and Tangled: The Series take place after the original 2010 movie and before Tangled Ever After, the 2012 short film in which Rapunzel and Eugene/Flynn (Zachary Levi) were married.
Somehow, Rapunzel's trademark magical long blonde hair returns for the series, before it gets cut again for her wedding. We've yet to figure out exactly how all that works, but we can't wait to find out!
Moore and Levi are reprising their roles for the TV movie and the series, but Bowen is new to the world of Tangled. The queen didn't speak in the 2010 movie, and was voiced by Kari Wahlgren in Tangled Ever After.
Tangled Before Ever After premieres Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel, and Tangled: The Series premieres March 24.