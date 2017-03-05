I have to ask, when you told Colin that he was going to become that old, paunchy version of Hook, how did he take that?

Horowitz: Colin was full-throttle for it. He is an incredible actor who will go any place you point him to and make it special.

Snow has been stuck asleep for so long. What can you tease about how this situation with her and Charming moves forward?

Horowitz: Well, one, it seems like she's been asleep longer than she has been because we've been off the air. But, yeah, it's been a challenge. One of the big elements of the storytelling in the second half of the season is how do Snow and Charming deal with this new curse of being separated in a way—they've been separated before, but it's always been by physical distance. Now, they're separated in a way that's almost even more cruel. How do they deal with that? And can they overcome it and how? Those are a lot of questions that get posed and dealt with as the season progresses.