Justin Timberlake has a message for his young fans this weekend.

While accepting his 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards trophy for Song of the Year, the "Can't Stop the Feeling" addressed the theme behind his song.

"I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together," he explained to the audience. "And so I guess I want to take this opportunity to speak to young people right now because there's a lot of you looking at me."

What came next were a few words to those who feel "different."