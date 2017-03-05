This is music to our ears!

E! News caught up with Ed Sheeran as he walked the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, where he revealed a duet with best friend and fellow pop star Taylor Swift is in the works.

The "Shape of You" singer dished that a collaboration with T. Swift is "definitely" going to happen, though he played coy on any distinct timeline or release date for fans to look forward to. "Certainly in our lifetime," Sheeran added.

Sheeran, who will perform new music from his latest album Divide onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, has been quite the source of information lately when it comes to Swift's music career.