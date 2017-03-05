Laguna Beach Star Jason Wahler and Wife Ashley Slack Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gwen Stefani

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Christmas 2015

Penelope and Mason Disick Rank Their Famous Aunts

Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Paparazzi Altercation

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A post shared by Jason Wahler (@jasonwahler) on

It's a girl for Jason Wahler and Ashley Slack!

Less than two weeks after the Laguna Beach alum and his wife announced they were expecting their first child together, it's time we find out the sex of their baby-to-be. Wahler took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon with one absolutely adorable video taken during a recent celebration where they revealed to their closest family and friends that a newborn girl is on the way.

"We want to thank all of you guys for being here, though, seriously," the former MTV reality star shared after asking attendees to weigh in on the baby's sex. The expectant mama had the honor of popping a massive black balloon, which then exploded into a bunch of smaller pink balloons.

And while Jason was wearing a blue ribbon, indicating he hoped his ladylove would give birth to a son, his reaction is nothing short of pure excitement and joy. 

Photos

The Hills & Laguna Beach: Where Are They Now?

Jason Wahler, Ashley Slack, Ashley Wahler

John M. Heller/Getty Images

At the time of their pregnancy announcement in late February, Ashley told E! News,  "Jason and I are so thrilled to be starting our own family and making traditions together! This baby is such a blessing to us and we can not wait to see what he or she will look like! We are both really looking forward to spending all of our first holidays with a new baby and creating so many new memories along the way!"

The couple wed in October 2013 in Malibu, Calif. after nearly a year-long engagement.

It's certainly an exciting time for Wahler and his former castmates from The Hills. Both ex-girlfriend Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port are also busy expanding their families with baby No. 1 on the way.

Congratulations, Jason and Ashley!

TAGS/ Laguna Beach , The Hills , Babies , Pregnancies , Family , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again