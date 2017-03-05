Thomas Rhett has a lot to be excited about Sunday night!
Before the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards kicked off inside The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., the country singer hit the red carpet where he posed with his pregnant wife Lauren Akins.
In their first red carpet appearance since announcing their pregnancy and adoption news, the couple smiled from ear-to-ear as they held hands and wrapped their arms around each other.
While speaking to E! News on the carpet, Thomas revealed that his wife is 18 weeks pregnant and feeling "in the zone" while planning for their arrival.
As for their plans to adopt, they want to keep details undisclosed but can't wait to introduce their children to the world.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
During tonight's show, Thomas is nominated for two awards including Country Artist of the Year. He's also scheduled to perform one of his biggest hits to a sold-out crowd.
One fan who will absolutely be cheering him on is Lauren who recently revealed the sex of their upcoming baby.
Just days after announcing to the world they are expecting baby No. 1 and adopting a child from Africa, the couple opened a cake to find pink inside.
"Sorry our family is nuts BUT WE'RE HAVING A BABY GIRL!!!!" Lauren wrote on Instagram.
Thomas added, "We are so happy to announce that we are pregnant and we are in the process of adopting a child from Africa! Safe to say life is about to get crazy!"