Told ya that party was gonna be lit.

We might not have said it in those words, exactly, but it was no shock that Amabella's birthday party was a magical afternoon, complete with a magician, princesses, superheroes, and Frozen gift bags. In fact, it was so good that nobody even seemed to miss Chloe or her cohorts, aside from Renata (Laura Dern), who just could not get over it.

Tonight's Big little Lies was an enlightening one in terms of almost all the families, and pretty much everything we learned was at least somewhat tragic. Some of it was really tragic, like Jane's (Shailene Woodley) tale of how Ziggy was conceived. Turns out she was raped by a man she met at a bar, who called himself Saxon Banks. We wouldn't have suspected that this Saxon figure was anyone familiar until they showed some of the act itself. His, uh, thrusts looked an awful lot like the sex we witnessed between Perry (Alexander Skarsgård) and Celeste (Nicole Kidman) last week, and Jane's description of the guy's demeanor fits Perry perfectly.