We're just thinking out loud, but we're pretty sure Ed Sheeran just delivered one special performance.
During Sunday night's 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the "Photograph" singer took to the stage to perform his smash-hit single "Shape of You."
In the center of The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Ed was able to put his guitar skills and singing voice on full display. But wait, there was more!
A full band later joined the singer to perform his latest hit "Castle on the Hill." Based on the standing ovation, we'd say the audience loved the performance.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
It's already been a big 2017 for Ed who recently released his highly anticipated album titled Divide.
In addition to finding huge success with the latest singles," the 26-year-old was able to perform at the 2017 Grammys.
"I think this year is going to be the high point. I have a feeling about it," the singer recently shared with BBC News. "Seventeen is my lucky number, and everyone I was scared of releasing of albums around me released them all last year—people like Beyoncé and The Weeknd and Bruno Mars."
"Taylor [Swift] isn't going to be releasing until probably the end of this year—Christmas is the smartest time to release because that's when everyone buys records," he added. "So I've got a full year of just all Ed, all the time."