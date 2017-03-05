We're just thinking out loud, but we're pretty sure Ed Sheeran just delivered one special performance.

During Sunday night's 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the "Photograph" singer took to the stage to perform his smash-hit single "Shape of You."

In the center of The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Ed was able to put his guitar skills and singing voice on full display. But wait, there was more!

A full band later joined the singer to perform his latest hit "Castle on the Hill." Based on the standing ovation, we'd say the audience loved the performance.