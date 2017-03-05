Zayn Malik is giving credit where credit is due.
Before the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards aired on TV, the former One Direction member found out he was already a big winner.
The votes were tallied and as it turns out, the fans voted "Pillowtalk" the Best Music Video of the Year.
Although Zayn couldn't be at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., to accept his trophy, the artist took to Twitter where he shared a thoughtful message from the City of Light.
"I'm currently in Paris—sorry I can't be there," he shared with his followers. "A little birdie told me that I've actually won an award, so thank you very much."
thank you ???????????????? #iHeartAwards pic.twitter.com/gxaJXQ2jVG— zayn (@zaynmalik) March 5, 2017
He continued, "I'm very honored. To everyone that voted, it means a lot, and my co-star's actually sitting next to me right here, so she's gonna say hello as well."
All of a sudden, girlfriend Gigi Hadid popped into the frame and expressed her appreciation to the fans.
"Hello guys. Thanks so much," she shared before blowing a kiss.
For those who don't recall, the official "Pillowtalk" music video—which has been viewed more than 690 million times on YouTube alone—features Gigi and Zayn displaying PDA and several fashionable looks.
That on-screen chemistry isn't the biggest surprise to fans who have watched these two famous faces develop a love that can't be ignored.
"Their love can't get any stronger," a source recently shared with E! News. "They both are more or less in awe with each other."