Zayn Malik is giving credit where credit is due.

Before the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards aired on TV, the former One Direction member found out he was already a big winner.

The votes were tallied and as it turns out, the fans voted "Pillowtalk" the Best Music Video of the Year.

Although Zayn couldn't be at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., to accept his trophy, the artist took to Twitter where he shared a thoughtful message from the City of Light.

"I'm currently in Paris—sorry I can't be there," he shared with his followers. "A little birdie told me that I've actually won an award, so thank you very much."