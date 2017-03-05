Miley Cyrus' excitement for Noah Cyrus' performance just couldn't be tamed.
Before her younger sister took to the stage to perform "Make Me (Cry)" at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Miley shared just how pumped she was for the act.
"I am really excited. This next performer is, without a doubt, the coolest person I know. Her voice is amazing, her songwriting is beautiful and relatable," Miley shared on stage while holding a "I Love Noah Cyrus" sign. "She knows who she is as an artist and I can't wait for the whole world to get a load of her vision. She's who I want to be when I grow up, and that's saying a lot, 'cause she's younger than me. Get ready, because 2017 is about to be Noah's year."
And with that heartfelt intro, it was time for Noah to shine.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
TNT
The 17-year-old joined Labrinth for a performance of their hit song that will be featured on her first album titled NC-17.
Wearing a red-hot jumpsuit, Noah got the crowd including dad Billy Ray Cyrus on their feet before taking a bow.
"I want to get my album out," Noah shared with V Magazine when discussing her biggest hopes for 2017. "I want to work really hard and make great music. I'm excited to have people hear what I've been working on for the past two years."
"I'm having the greatest time writing songs right now," she continued. "I'm getting to meet other writers and am making friends out of it. It's all coming together really well."
And as the hard work continues, Noah knows she has her family's back. Just look at the nights before her big weekend performance.
"Family fist fight! This is how we warm up before @iheartradio tomorrow!" mom Tish Cyrus joked on Instagram. "So excited @iheartradio @noahcyrus @mileycyrus whoop whoop"