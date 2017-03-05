Miley Cyrus' excitement for Noah Cyrus' performance just couldn't be tamed.

Before her younger sister took to the stage to perform "Make Me (Cry)" at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Miley shared just how pumped she was for the act.

"I am really excited. This next performer is, without a doubt, the coolest person I know. Her voice is amazing, her songwriting is beautiful and relatable," Miley shared on stage while holding a "I Love Noah Cyrus" sign. "She knows who she is as an artist and I can't wait for the whole world to get a load of her vision. She's who I want to be when I grow up, and that's saying a lot, 'cause she's younger than me. Get ready, because 2017 is about to be Noah's year."

And with that heartfelt intro, it was time for Noah to shine.