Treasure: That is what Bruno Mars is!

While the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards was a special night for many artists, nobody was celebrated more than the "24K Magic" singer.

Before performing his biggest hits inside The Forum in Inglewood, the Grammy winner received a special tribute that included a few special words from close friend Big Sean.

"To be worthy of the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, you have to be willing to take chances," the rapper explained. "You gotta know what's cool before it's cool. To see things no one else can see. Bruno Mars does all that."

After showing off his dance moves during a medley of songs, Bruno held on to the mic and accepted his special trophy.