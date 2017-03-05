Prepare for a dose of Disney magic.

In the middle of Harry Potter weekend on Freeform, fans were treated to a special surprise.

After much anticipation, it was time for the world premiere of Ariana Grande and John Legend's "Beauty and the Beast" music video.

Featuring scenes from the upcoming Disney movie, the finished product featured John playing the piano inside a glamorous ballroom.

As for Ariana, she looks like a true Princess in a red gown as she shows off her unique voice in the video directed by Dave Meyers.