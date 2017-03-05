The two musicians sing the pop version of the song that was previously made famous by Céline Dion and Peabo Bryson. Emma Thompson, meanwhile, sings the theatrical version.
"Stepping into the shoes of an Oscar-and Grammy Award-winning classic is not small potatoes," producer Ron Fair said in a statement. "But with today's two greatest singers—John Legend and Ariana Grande—we are bringing the song back with a new school/old school fresh treatment that shows the soulfulness and power of what a great melody and lyric can inspire."
In addition, the album features composers Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's original songs from the animated classic (sung by everyone from Dan Stevens to Emma Watson), as well as the long-running Broadway musical.
