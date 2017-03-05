Ariana Grande and John Legend's "Beauty and the Beast" Music Video Features Plenty of Disney Magic

Prepare for a dose of Disney magic.

In the middle of Harry Potter weekend on Freeform, fans were treated to a special surprise.

After much anticipation, it was time for the world premiere of Ariana Grande and John Legend's "Beauty and the Beast" music video.

Featuring scenes from the upcoming Disney movie, the finished product featured John playing the piano inside a glamorous ballroom.

As for Ariana, she looks like a true Princess in a red gown as she shows off her unique voice in the video directed by Dave Meyers.

The two musicians sing the pop version of the song that was previously made famous by Céline Dion and Peabo Bryson. Emma Thompson, meanwhile, sings the theatrical version.

"Stepping into the shoes of an Oscar-and Grammy Award-winning classic is not small potatoes," producer Ron Fair said in a statement. "But with today's two greatest singers—John Legend and Ariana Grande—we are bringing the song back with a new school/old school fresh treatment that shows the soulfulness and power of what a great melody and lyric can inspire."

The Beauty and the Beast soundtrack, which is available everywhere this Friday, features several familiar faces including Celine and Josh Groban.

In addition, the album features composers Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's original songs from the animated classic (sung by everyone from Dan Stevens to Emma Watson), as well as the long-running Broadway musical.

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters March 17. 

