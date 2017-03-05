Many members of the Real Housewives of New Jersey family have expressed their support and condolences to Teresa Giudice and brother Joe Gorga over the recent death of their mother.

Antonia Gorga, who often appeared on the show, died at age 66 Friday. In addition to Teresa and Joe, she is also survived by seven grandchildren.

Co-star Jacqueline Laurita posted on her Instagram page an image that reads, "Tenderly...May time heal your sorrow, Gently...May friends ease your pain...Softly...May Peace replace heartaches...And may warmest memories remain," along with an emoji of pink hearts.

She and Teresa had had some drama in the past, as seen on the show, but reconciled in November.

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey Amber Marchese tweeted, "A beautiful lady. This is a heart ache for all."