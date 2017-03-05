Mel B and her sister Danielle Brown have reunited to mourn the death of their father Martin Brown, who passed away at age 63 Saturday.

The Spice Girls' "Scary Spice" singer and America's Got Talent judge, who lives in the United States, and her sis, who lives in their native U.K., took to Instagram Sunday to post the same touching tribute to their dad, alongside a photo of what appears to be the two holding his hands by his bedside.

"It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday," both wrote on their individual pages. "Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma's and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years."