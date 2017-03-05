Xposure / AKM-GSI
Friendly exes alert!
Sienna Miller reunited with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge, father of their 4-year-old daughter Marlowe, at a party during Paris Fashion Week Saturday night.
Wearing a bright red cropped leather jacket and ruby maxi skirt, the actress was all smiles as she and her ex, who wore a black jacket and pants and a red, white and blue baseball cap, left the bash together. They appeared to be escorted by a man in a blue suit, who helped Miller into a car. The two have not commented on their night out.
Miller recently told Harper's Bazaar that Sturridge is her "best friend in the entire world," adding, "We still love each other. I think in a break-up, somebody has to be a little bit cruel in order for it to be traditional, but it's not been acrimonious in a way where you would choose to not be around that person."
Miller and Sturridge ended their engagement and broke up in summer 2015. The following December, they were photographed together at LOVE magazine's Christmas party, where they also hung out with Rafferty Law, the 20-year-old son of Miller's other famous ex, Jude Law.
Miller and Sturridge have been photographed together several times since then, but not at parties. Before Saturday, they were most recently spotted out with their daughter in New York last September.