Shai is his and Peta's first child. Two weeks ago, the baby made his television debut, on Good Morning America, which like Dancing With the Stars, airs on ABC.

His appearance marked the first time Maks and Peta showed his face publicly. They have since posted several front-facing photos and videos of their little man.

"It's nerve-racking because I specifically wanted to keep him very private from the beginning because we just want to keep him for ourselves," Peta told GMA.

"There's going to come a time where he's going to be with us walking hand-in-hand down the street and everyone's going to be able to see him," she said. "There's so many moments and opportunities that are gonna come up very soon where you just, you can't hide him any longer."