And that's how to properly kick off an award show.
Katy Perry was the first celeb to take the stage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday evening in Los Angeles, where she performed the lead single from her upcoming fifth studio album, "Chained to the Rhythm." Fresh off multiple award show appearances, Katy's latest performance is a clear continuation of what she's dubbed an era of "purposeful pop."
During the performance, Perry was joined onstage by a large group of kids dancing in newsboy hats and overalls, an aspect of the performance she previously teased on Instagram. Katy rocked a flashy fringed jacket as she rocked the stage next to a massive dancing hamster in a factory-like setting.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Katy opening the 4th Annual iHeartRadio Music Awards marked the pop singer's first public appearance since splitting from Orlando Bloom. Shortly after the couple announced their nearly year-long romance had fizzled out, Perry unveiled a platinum blonde pixie cut.
The style was on full display while she walked the red carpet and talked to iHeartRadio host Elvis Duran.
"Well yeah, if you're going this extreme it should, hello! I'm trying to get more attention, obviously," she teased. "You can just grow it back. Honestly, I tried to take my full head of hair platinum and I had a lot of breakage. I've always wanted to look like Miley Cyrus. I've always wanted to have that pixie haircut, so I said, ‘Let's just go for it.'"
Meanwhile, the British actor had also returned to business as usual over the weekend by stepping out to attend Chris Martin's Willy Wonka-themed birthday bash. And speaking of the Coldplay lead singer, we'll also see him take the stage alongside The Chainsmokers to perform "Something Just Like This" live for the first time.
Other iHeartRadio performers set to follow in Katy's footsteps this evening include Noah Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Thomas Rhett, Shawn Mendes and Big Sean.
Let's put it this way. The night has only just begun and we can't wait to see what happens next!