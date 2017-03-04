Since the beloved sitcom made its highly-anticipated return to Netflix last year, fans have been long awaiting the return of the third season. E! News recently sat down with Candace about what TV lovers can expect, and needless to say, it's the unexpected.

"We're so thrilled, so happy that people loved season two even more" Bure dished. "I think we'll have a few fun surprises in store. Nothing obviously that I can share, and we're still a month away so I have yet to learn even more details."

As for D.J. Tanner's love triangle that persisted at the end of season two, Candace had this to offer fans.

"I am team both," she explained of her character's love interests. "I love them! I can't decide as Candace because I love John Brotherton, I love Scott Weinger. They're my buddies and we all have fun together on the set so I don't want to see either one of them leave, but as far as D.J. goes, she's got to decide, not me."