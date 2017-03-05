Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Who said award season ended with the 2017 Oscars?!
The red carpet is officially rolled out at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards in front of The Forum in Los Angeles, and it's finally time to celebrate the music we jammed out to on iHeartRadio stations from across the past year. Ryan Seacrest is hosting the festivities, but before the curtain rises and he kicks things off, we have one glamorous red carpet to obsess over.
Christina Milian and Dance Moms star Nia Sioux have officially made their entrance in stunning gowns of their own, while Ansel Elgort is representing the guys with an edgy update to a classic suit.
As is customary for award shows celebrating the best of the best in the music biz, we have stars like Noah Cyrus to thank for always bringing a dramatic flair to the carpet.
And in case you missed it, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature performances from Noah, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, The Chainsmokers, Big Sean and so much more. Then there's the star-studded lineup of presenters, which includes Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas.
So what are you waiting for? Click through all the red carpet arrivals in the gallery above!
The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards air tonight on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.