Introducing Team Beauty and the Beast! Or should we say... Team Booty and the Beast?
That's what Dancing With the Stars partners Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy have officially dubbed themselves, as the professional dancer shared multiple videos to Instagram on Saturday of the Fifth Harmony singer hard at work during rehearsals.
Val asked fans to submit their suggestions for a team name, and after initially announcing Team ValMani as the duo's moniker, he shared alongside footage of the duo dancing to Beauty and the Beast's "Tale as Old as Time," "¡¡¡ TEAM NAME ALERT !!!" adding hashtags, " #dwts #tailAsOldAsTime #Imthebooty #shesabeast #hashtag #anotherone"
And from the looks of Normani's skills on the dance floor, she'll have no trouble at all competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy. Seriously, this girl is a total natural in Val's arms!
And while fans of the ABC competition series might be quick to pick the 20-year-old songstress as a season 24 frontrunner, her coach still expects more. In a separate video of the pairing running through an admittedly challenging sequence, Chmerkovskiy wrote, "the process w @normanikordei #dwts #iwantthatspinfastertho #iwantthosefeetcleanertho"
Meanwhile, two of Normani's competitors have shared glimpses into their own rehearsals on social media. NFL star Rashad Jennings admit he has to "step his game up" to match partner Emma Slater's moves, calling the experience so far, "Super fun, but humbling!" Professional baseball player David Ross was also busy working on his flexibility with partner Lindsay Arnold.
Other stars set to compete on this season's Dancing With the Stars include Simone Biles, Bonner Bolton, Charo, Erika Jayne, Chris Kattan, Nancy Kerrigan, Heather Morris, Mr. T, David Ross and Nick Viall.
Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.