Introducing Team Beauty and the Beast! Or should we say... Team Booty and the Beast?

That's what Dancing With the Stars partners Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy have officially dubbed themselves, as the professional dancer shared multiple videos to Instagram on Saturday of the Fifth Harmony singer hard at work during rehearsals.

Val asked fans to submit their suggestions for a team name, and after initially announcing Team ValMani as the duo's moniker, he shared alongside footage of the duo dancing to Beauty and the Beast's "Tale as Old as Time," "¡¡¡ TEAM NAME ALERT !!!" adding hashtags, " #dwts #tailAsOldAsTime #Imthebooty #shesabeast #hashtag #anotherone"

And from the looks of Normani's skills on the dance floor, she'll have no trouble at all competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy. Seriously, this girl is a total natural in Val's arms!