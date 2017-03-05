iHeartRadio Music Awards 2017: Everything You're Not Seeing on TV

Attention music lovers: The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards is off and running!
Music as heard on iHeartRadio takes center stage tonight at The Forum in Los Angeles, where host Ryan Seacrest has brought together the biggest and brightest recording artists from every genre under one roof. We already know Bruno Marswill receive the Innovator Award, stars like Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and Noah Cyrus are slated to wow the crowd with performances, and we'll see Miley Cyrus, John Legend and Demi Lovato dole out trophies, but what about all the action cameras can't catch?
Lucky for pop culture fanatics, that's where E! News steps in. We have an all-access, behind-the-scenes pass to the 4th Annual iHeartRadio Music Awards and we're inviting you as our plus one! With 36 categories to award, and every can't-miss celeb interaction in between, there's plenty of surprises waiting to be shared.
Check out everything you haven't seen on TV during the iHeartRadio Awards below!
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
No. 1 Fan: After announcing little sister Noah Cyrus' performance, Miley Cyrus zigzagged back to her table while singing along to "Make Me (Cry)." Miley pumped up the entire crowd, simultaneously holding up the handmade sign she made for the breakout singer. No doubt about it, Miley looked liked the proudest big sister as she hugged mom Trish Cyrus and dad Billy Ray Cyrus.
Award for Cutest Bromance Goes to...: After Justin Timberlake won the award for Song of the Year, he went directly over to Ed Sheeran and gave him a huge hug. Best bromance moment of the night? We think so!
So Baby Pull Me Closer: Halsey and The Chainsmokers, who collaborated on mega-hit "Closer," were spotted in the midst of a serious conversation. Though seated at different tables, Halsey leaned over to Alex Pall with her arms on her knees and both legs on the floor, speaking animatedly with her hands. Oh, to be a fly on the wall...
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Snack Break: Fat Joe was one of the first celebrities to settle in at a table inside the venue. The nominated rapper enjoyed a variety of appetizers, including a cheese, crackers and a platter of sweets. As several fans approached Joe, he happily greeted and intently chatted with each one.
Over Here, Bestie!: Bachelor Nation stars JoJo Fletcher and Becca Tilley looked absolutely breathtaking as they arrived arm-in-arm, but had a bit of a trouble finding their seat once inside The Forum. Despite causing a traffic jam, the reality TV stars were very polite as they navigated past the crowds.