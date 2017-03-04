Teresa Giudice's Mother Antonia Gorga Dies at Age 66

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice and brother Joe Gorga are mourning the death of their mother Antonia Gorga.

The matriarch passed away at age 66 of natural causes Friday, E! News has learned. Teresa and Joe have not commented.

Antonia is survived by Teresa, Joe, their father Giacinto Gorga and seven grandchildren—Teresa and husband Joe Giudice's four daughters and Joe and RHONJ cast member Melissa Gorga's two sons and daughter, who is named after Antonia.