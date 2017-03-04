Gone, but never forgotten.
Both Bobby Brown and Nick Gordon paid tribute to Bobbi Kristina Brownon social media Saturday, marking what would have been her 24th birthday. Whitney Houston's daughter died in July 2015, following six months spent in a medically-induced coma after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Atlanta home.
Brown reflected on her life in a series of photos spanning Bobbi Kristina's childhood and into her adulthood that he captioned, "TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL #BOBBIKRISTINABROWN" Meanwhile, Gordon, her longtime boyfriend, tweeted simply, "Happy Birthday," adding an angel emoji.
In an ongoing court battle between the aspiring singer's estate and Bobby Brown against Gordon, the latter was found legally responsible for Bobbi Kristina's death and ordered to pay more than $36 million to her family last November. Nick has denied any wrongdoing in the incident and was never charged criminally in connection to her death.
"I do know that Mr. Gordon will be unable to slander my daughter's name in the future or obtain any benefits from the use of Krissy's name," Brown said in a statement at the time. "Finally, I do need for the District Attorney's Office to step up and begin the criminal prosecution of Mr. Gordon. The delay in that matter is of great concern to me and my family. We need for District Attorney Howard to act now."
Gordon has yet to comment publicly on the court proceedings, though has not shied away from sharing personal photographs with Bobbi Kristina and Whitney since their respective deaths. On the fifth anniversary of the music icon's untimely passing, Nick tweeted, "Can't believe it's been 5years.. I miss you. I know you and Kriss are enjoying each other up there. RIH"
In 2012, Whitney died at 48-years-old after drowning in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills hotel room, hours before she was set to attend Clive Davis' annual pre-Grammy Awards party.