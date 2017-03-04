The only thing shining brighter than the Eiffel Tower at the moment is Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's romance.

Now a year and a half into their relationship, it appears Gigi and Zayn are closer than ever before. An insider tells E! News, "Their love can't get any stronger" adding that the lovebirds are in "awe of each other." The supermodel took time off from her jam-packed Paris Fashion Week schedule to enjoy her Friday evening with the former One Direction singer in the City of Lights.

Hadid and Malik were spotted arriving to the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund's Americans in Paris cocktail event, where they mixed and mingled with the industry's most buzzed about playmakers. Our source shares the pair is having a "nice yet busy time" in Paris, and Zayn has gone out of his way to make "romance happen" in between their scheduled appearances.