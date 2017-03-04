Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are Twinning at Her Roller-Skating Birthday Party

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are making America Skate Again!

The actress turned 35 Friday and her husband threw her a fabulous roller-skating birthday party. Biel posted on her Instagram page an adorable photo of the two wearing patriotic-themed T-shirts bearing the words "Make America Skate Again." She paired her look with '70s-style shiny blue bell-bottoms.

Timberlake, 36, posted on his own page a video of him skating in a red, white and blue jacket and calf-high socks, rolled up shorts and...is that a fanny pack we see?? That's pretty bomb diggity.

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

"When you throw a roller skating Bday party for your wife but you can't figure out how to wear your hat...#MakeAmericaSkateAgain," he wrote.

"This is what birthday dreams are made of," Biel said. "Thank you, my love, for throwing me the most epic jam skate party ever. My inner Xanadu was fully realized. I love you to the moon and back. And then back again."

Their son Silas, who will turn 2 next month, was not spotted.

Timberlake earlier paid tribute online to his wife, saying, "You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER."

The actor gushed about Biel to E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2017 Oscars last weekend. The actress wore a stunning gold Kaufman Franco gown and Tiffany jewelry.

"I call it perfection, baby!" he said.

