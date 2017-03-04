Nicki was recently dissed by another rapper, Remy Ma, in the diss track "SheETHER." Remy has feuded with Nicki for a decade.

There have been rumors that Kim may intervene to back up Remy Ma. In a recent interview with Billboard, she denied the reports.

"We all know the situation that's going on with Remy and ol' girl. That's their situation and I have nothing to do with that," she said. "They have a rumor out there like, 'Kim is gonna do a diss track with Remy.' First of all, let me tell you this. Number one: y'all giving ol' girl too much credit. I'm not even thinking about that. I'm not even thinking about ol' girl! I'm so far past that. That's never on my mind. Ever. Ol' girl has never been on my mind for a long ass time at all."

"So I hate the fact of that being in the equation," she said. "But the situation with Remy, for them to say that we were coming together to do a diss track? First of all, after hearing "ShETHER," that s--t is so hard, Remy don't need no damn help! Why would I need to come together for that?"