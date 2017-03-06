These Under-$100 Dresses Are Perfect for Spring

Oh, and your March horoscope is here !

If it's straight inspiration you're looking for, check out these best looks from Paris Fashion Week .

Not yet ready to shed those layers? These sweaters will keep you toasty in the meantime.

Why dresses? 1. Happy National Dress Day! (It's only natural you celebrate by online shopping) and 2. Because your wardrobe (most likely) hasn't defrosted yet, so here's a slew of affordable dresses to get your closet in that spring state of mind—and fast!

However, there are plenty of viable, just-as-pretty and just-as-cool options that won't cost you upwards of $1,000. And they're all right here waiting for you —convenient, right?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕