Richie was open about how nervous she was about acting in a sitcom, but told E! News that she never let it get to her, or to her kids, Sparrow, 7, and Harlow, 9.

"My kids were so excited to come to set and watch me in this new chapter of my life," she said, adding "They were with me throughout the whole process."

The actress and designer stressed that she felt it was important to communicate with her children about the changes in environment, telling E! "I think that it helped them because they go through those same challenges."

Richie has given her thoughts on the importance of sharing with her kids before, telling Oprah "My kids operate best when I let them have a voice. I really explain things to them, because really, kids want to be told the truth."

As for time management, the star expressed very little concern. "I tend to believe that is something is important to you, the time just makes itself available."