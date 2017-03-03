Viola Davis took home her very first Oscar trophy for Best Supporting Actress on Sunday, and now she can't help but reflect on just how far she's come.

The 51-year-old took to Instagram to share the only childhood photo she has—a reflection of her impoverished life growing up in Central Falls, Rhode Island.

"#FlashbackFriday," she captioned the throwback, sharing a quote from her interview with People magazine. "The only picture I have of my childhood is the picture of me in kindergarten. I have this expression on my face—it's not a smile, it's not a frown. I swear to you, that's the girl who wakes up in the morning and who looks around her house and her life saying, 'I cannot believe how God has blessed me.'"