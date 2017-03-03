Ivanka Trump's eldest children are getting the full, presidential experience!

Arabella Rose Kushner, 5, and Joseph Frederick Kushner, 3, boarded the Marine One airplane for the first time alongside their grandfather, President Donald Trump.

The kids matched the POTUS in navy blue ensembles, climbing the stairs to the aircraft as Donald saluted a marine—a moment their proud mommy had to share on Instagram.

"Marine One," she captioned the photo alongside a U.S. flag.

This marks another big moment in the Trump family this week. On Tuesday, the newly-elected president held his first Joint Session of Congress , and while all eyes were certainly on him, we couldn't help but notice Ivanka and Melania Trump's ensembles!