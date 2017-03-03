Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Ivanka Trump's eldest children are getting the full, presidential experience!
Arabella Rose Kushner, 5, and Joseph Frederick Kushner, 3, boarded the Marine One airplane for the first time alongside their grandfather, President Donald Trump.
The kids matched the POTUS in navy blue ensembles, climbing the stairs to the aircraft as Donald saluted a marine—a moment their proud mommy had to share on Instagram.
"Marine One," she captioned the photo alongside a U.S. flag.
This marks another big moment in the Trump family this week. On Tuesday, the newly-elected president held his first Joint Session of Congress , and while all eyes were certainly on him, we couldn't help but notice Ivanka and Melania Trump's ensembles!
REX/Shutterstock
Ivanka showed her svelte figure in a fuchsia Roland Mouret Rawlings dress, which rings up at $2,995, pairing it with black, pointed-toe heels and wearing her hair straight behind her ears.
The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her husband Jared Kushner prepping for the big night and wrote, "Getting ready to leave The White House with @RealDonaldTrump as he prepares to address Congress #JointSession."
Meanwhile, FLOTUS donned an embellished, sleek black blazer from Michael Kors' spring 2017 collection, which paired with a matching skirt and belt. The jacket retails for $5,000 and the skirt goes for $4,600.