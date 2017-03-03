The success of The Honest Company shoes just how much the world loves Jessica Alba's style.

The actress collaborated with celeb-loved design firm Consort Design to redecorate her guest home, which had us instantly elated. Not only because we love the thought of being a guest of Jessica's, but also because it promised endless inspiration for our own digs (all of which we've listed below).

And we were right. Inspired by a "nautical jewelry box," per Jessica, and the designers love for hotels with "an old world vibe," they combined sleek furniture (like that swoon-worthy coffee table) with raw wood, creating a modern yet comfortable look. The color palette is a mix of blacks, whites and gold hues with red and grey tones for a chic and relaxing feel. Pro tip: Incorporate metallic accents to elevate the decor of any room.