Get ready to rock your body—Backstreet's back!

Your favorite boy band since the 1990s, The Backstreet Boys, kicked off their highly anticipated Las Vegas residency March 1 at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, and they did not disappoint in the nostalgia department.

Their show, Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life, includes baby pictures from Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson, as well as footage from past performances, and was described by one member of the group as a typical Backstreet Boys show "on steroids."

We. Can't. Wait.

E! News caught up with the "I Want It That Way" singers to reminisce on their early aughts style, what they're up to now and what we can expect from their Vegas show.