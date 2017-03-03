Get ready to rock your body—Backstreet's back!
Your favorite boy band since the 1990s, The Backstreet Boys, kicked off their highly anticipated Las Vegas residency March 1 at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, and they did not disappoint in the nostalgia department.
Their show, Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life, includes baby pictures from Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson, as well as footage from past performances, and was described by one member of the group as a typical Backstreet Boys show "on steroids."
We. Can't. Wait.
E! News caught up with the "I Want It That Way" singers to reminisce on their early aughts style, what they're up to now and what we can expect from their Vegas show.
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
E! News' Carissa Culiner asked the guys if there were any aspects of their style that, looking back, they're embarrassed by. The boys noted a few things: haircuts, outfits, choreography—even hair color!
"That was cool then—not now," AJ defended the now-defunct trend. R.I.P. frosted tips.
The throwback 'dos aren't the only part of the show that the timeless heartthrobs find a little cringe-worthy, however. Many of the photos included in the background of their show were actually chosen by the guys' mothers and wives, which means a whole bunch of embarrassing baby pics.
As AJ told E! News, "No one ever needs to see me in tights and there's lot of me in tights."
Obviously, the boys have done a lot of growing up since then.
"I've got a newborn in the hotel room right now—10 months old, he's just walking on the floor playing with toys and stuff," Nick revealed to Carissa. Most of the guys' families are now in talks to move to Vegas, but for AJ, whose wife is due with their second daughter in just two weeks, that's not quite the case!
"God willing she doesn't go into labor while I'm doing the show," AJ said of his wife. "But if she does, I'll be on the first flight out right after the encore!"
The couple have already picked out a name for their daughter, but are keeping it private until the baby is born.
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
The "As Long As You Love Me" singers also talked to E! News about the show itself, even hinting at the possibility of some surprise guests.
This comes a few months after their own surprise performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, where they performed some of their biggest hits, joined by Florida Georgia Line for a rendition of "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)." There's also been speculation about a joint tour with The Spice Girls and New Kids On The Block, so basically, we're freaking out.
The Backstreet Boys' Las Vegas residency will be running through the summer at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. We're sure the show will continue to feel larger than life.