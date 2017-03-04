So far, Tarek and Christina El Moussa's HGTV empire has proved to be split-proof.

And not only are the Flip or Flop stars busily shooting new episodes of their hit reality real estate show, but the network confirmed this week that five spin-offs are in the works, with two new series set to premiere later this year and three more due in 2018.

The new shows will be starring other couples and the future of the flagship Flip or Flop remains officially up in the air, but if they hadn't publicly acknowledged as much, you wouldn't know anything was amiss between the El Moussas at all.

But that's professionalism for you. Commitment to the job is only half the battle—you've got be able to execute the fairy tale at the end of the day.