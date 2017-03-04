Getty Images
So far, Tarek and Christina El Moussa's HGTV empire has proved to be split-proof.
And not only are the Flip or Flop stars busily shooting new episodes of their hit reality real estate show, but the network confirmed this week that five spin-offs are in the works, with two new series set to premiere later this year and three more due in 2018.
The new shows will be starring other couples and the future of the flagship Flip or Flop remains officially up in the air, but if they hadn't publicly acknowledged as much, you wouldn't know anything was amiss between the El Moussas at all.
But that's professionalism for you. Commitment to the job is only half the battle—you've got be able to execute the fairy tale at the end of the day.
"There's a lot of false stories and a lot of hype, but in the end we're just normal, nice people who just want to be the best parents and coworkers that we can be," Christina said on Good Morning America last month.
"We have so much fun on set and we look forward to continuing the show," she added. "We met at work so we worked together before we ever started dating." Working together "is our normal."
That's all well and good, but she and Tarek were also married for seven years before their romantic relationship started to unravel, leading up to the parents of two announcing their separation in December. Tarek filed for divorce in January.
All evidence does point, however, to the two of them being able to keep it together for the foreseeable future. And who knows, maybe the breakup and the increased transparency with their fans is such a relief, they'll be attacking Flip or Flop with a new lease on buying and selling!
The El Moussas certainly aren't the first celebrity exes who continued to work together—whether by necessity or by choice—after the romantic portion of their relationship ended. Obviously if there are children involved, best-case scenario is that the exes successfully manage to co-parent, but we mean work-work, as in continue to create, toil and/or earn money as a cohesive unit.
Some famous duos have managed to adapt...well, famously! And still others at least managed to pull it off, even though they went from date nights to strained small talk at craft services.
The El Moussas are in an interesting situation in that they're making, more or less, reality TV—they're not playing characters and they aren't actors, yet their chemistry remains contingent on them being able to act as they've always acted. That being said, because they're not shooting, say, The Vampire Diaries, they don't have to worry about love scenes or emotionally fraught story lines.
So may the El Moussas remain as sanguine as Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. As Dolce & Gabbana, they've ruled the runways and red carpet for 30 years and show no sign of slowing down. But their romantic partnership ended in 2005, after 23 years together, which in theory sounds like it would have been quite the snag in the silk lining.
And years later, they admitted that it did really suck. Moreover, though the clothes continued to be for the most part fabulous, it might be a miracle no one was ever stabbed with a pair of fabric shears.
"The worst time for us was when we broke up but kept working together," Gabbana told the Financial Times in 2012. "We thought about splitting up, but no. And the truth is, everything is exactly the same. But no sex!"
Gabbana continued, "About three or four years ago, I thought, 'I am exhausted by seeing you all the time!' I mean, this is the conversation: he says, 'I want yellow.' But I want blue. And then he says, 'This shirt is giving me a headache,' and, of course, I have to say, 'It's my fault?' and then he says —"
"No, it's not your fault," Dolce added.
Partners for life in fashion, indeed. Moreover, each one of them is rumored to be worth over $1 billion, so D&G may be what Tim Gunn is really referring to when he says "make it work."
We have a feeling Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson might have cut their losses and liquidated by now if they had been entangled in a partnership that extended beyond a month of promotional appearances.
The Twilight stars, romantic both onscreen (in epic fashion) and off (not so much), still had to promote The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 after Stewart was caught cheating with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sandersin July 2012.
"They believe that working their relationship out will make a lot of things easier, including the promotion," film extra Amanda Dyar told Us Weekly in October 2012 before the international press tour got underway.
Rob and Kristen had reconciled over the summer and were probably still grateful for each other's seasoned presence as the pop culture juggernaut that was the Twilight franchise finally wound down after consuming years of their lives—but you know they were just counting the days until they were free.
"S--t happens, you know," Pattinson reflected in 2014 to British Esquire. "It's just young people, it's normal! And honestly, who gives a s––t?!"
Oh, so many people gave a s--t. And while it's impossible to know whether, five years older and wiser, Robsten would've bothered to get back together to make it easier on the franchise, their fans certainly appreciated them trying when they did.
In other tales of potential immortal awkwardness, Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev always insisted that all was well between them after they broke up but The Vampire Diaries lived on.
Not only that, Damon and Elena were just starting to heat up when Somerhalder and Dobrev fizzled in 2013.
Executive producer Caroline Dries told Celebuzz, ironically in hindsight, "We kind of want to go against the grain, and make them a happy couple without bickering and fighting every episode but actually make their relationship suffer from real life issues that come up in normal people relationships and make it less about mythological conflicts."
Dobrev chose to take her final bow (minus her hotly anticipated appearance in next week's series finale) in 2015 upon the conclusion of season six, timing that to some seemed linked to Somerhalder marrying Nikki Reedthat April.
But take Somerhalder's marriage out of the equation and it still made perfect sense for Dobrev to exit when she did--and she did her best to weather the fairly sexist assumption that she was leaving because her ex had moved on.
"If you're with someone for that long, obviously, there's the qualities in them that you enjoy, and it doesn't change because you're not together anymore," Dobrev told E! News in January 2015 about what it was like to continue working with Somerhalder after their breakup. "I have an enormous amount of respect and love for him and everyone. It doesn't change. It shouldn't. Otherwise, why were you with them?"
You can see that principle in full effect on The Big Bang Theory every week, where real-life exes Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuocohave continued on as devoted TV odd couple Leonard and Penny for going on seven years since their secret (to the public) two-year relationship ended.
"We dated, like, five years ago, so I think we've both moved on," Cuoco said on Watch What Happens Live in 2015, when she was still married to Ryan Sweeting. "Johnny's actually one of my best friends. It's a situation that ended well—I understand sometimes it doesn't, [could've gone] horrible, but he's one of my dearest friends, and Ryan loves him. Johnny loves [Ryan]...It's been great, I got lucky."
Galecki too has insisted all is well, and that he never wanted to distract from Leonard and Penny's onscreen chemistry by scrambling viewers' brains with talk of his and Cuoco's personal life.
Then there are the actors who, while they did their jobs admirably, were not having a good time after breaking up.
Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush chugged along on One Tree Hill as the not-meant-to-be Lucas and Brooke for four years after the actors' five-month marriage proved they were definitely not made for each other in real life.
"At the end of the day, we're grownups, and I actually think it's interesting that when people split in a way that's unpleasant, they usually just go on quite literally hating each other—or the person in my situation hates the other person, whatever," Bush said candidly on Watch What Happens Live in 2014, two years after OTH (which Murray left in 2009) ended.
"But when you have to work with somebody for another half a decade, you kind of have to deal with it. Because for me, at the end of the day, my job is my priority. And so I think at the end of it, it really let me just let go of it."
The WB/Fred Norris
Asked if she and Chad were ever in contact, the Chicago P.D. star said, "That's such an interesting question. But my mother once said to me that if you don't have anything nice to say, not to say anything at all."
Not quite so challenging but still with its challenges was the aftermath of Penn Badgley and Blake Lively's breakup when they were still playing destined-for-each-other Dan and Serena.
PacificCoastNews.com
Once again, Watch What Happened Live got the goods, when Badgley later named Lively as his best onscreen kiss.
As for his worst kiss: "Maybe Blake after we broke up."
Blake, happily dating Leonardo DiCaprio at the time, told Glamour in the spring of 2011, "Every relationship you have, you're learning and growing and taking something from that. So for me, it's never been too dramatic of a thing when something ends."
Or, you can relive the pain night after night on stage.
Gwen Stefani and bassist Tony Kanal had already broken up by the time No Doubt really blew up in the 1990s, not all casual fans realizing that "Don't Speak" was about their split.
"I was in love and obsessed with Tony Kanal, and he knows that," Stefani said on The Howard Stern Show last year. "As soon as he opened the car door I was like, 'I love him. I don't know why." They actually dated on the sly, not wanting to alarm the rest of the band, and Kanal was the one who broke up with her.
And time helps, but doesn't necessarily heal all wounds—at least not all the way.
"It's still weird," Gwen admitted. "Even last night when I sang ['Don't Speak'], it's still weird. I just rolled my eyes and walked away [like] really? You're still feeling that?"
Though she doesn't sound too confident that No Doubt will ever make another album, the SoCal-born band still hasn't officially broken up.
"When Tony and I are connected creatively, it's magic," Gwen told Rolling Stone last June. "But I think we've grown apart as far as what kind of music we want to make. I was really drained and burned out when we recorded that album [2012's Push and Shove]. And I had a lot of guilt: 'I have to do it.' That's not the right setting to make music. There's some really great writing on that record. But the production felt really conflicted. It was sad how we all waited that long to put something out and it didn't get heard."
Mindy Kaling has known what it's like to still be best of friends yet on the heartbroken side when it comes to your ex-slash-colleague.
She and longtime BFF B.J. Novak both wrote for and played dysfunctional love interests on The Office after their real-life romance didn't pan out. More recently he's appeared on The Mindy Project and they're frequently spotted together.
"I can't speak [for] him, but I think for me it was challenging to be in your mid-twenties—I'm such a sentimental person and I take things very hard—but that's the nice thing about long friendships," Kaling said on (of course) Watch What Happens Live in October. "That was, like, 12 years ago when that happened, so you get over things like that, but it totally was very challenging."
Alas, the multi-hyphenate star had already told VF.com that the joint book deal she and Novak signed wouldn't be a tell-all about their relationship, or about their "weird as hell" friendship (as she put it to InStyle).
Even if every pair of exes listed here just contributed a line about what it was really like to work together after splitting up, or if they'd like to offer a sentence of insight as to what went wrong... we'd read that.
But whether the aftermath is chill or chilly, there's plenty of proof that the show can go on even after a couple cools off.
