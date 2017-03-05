2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards: 5 Things You Need to Know

Who's ready for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards?!

For the fourth consecutive year, the best of the best when it comes to music as heard on iHeartRadio will be celebrated during one incredible ceremony held tonight in Los Angeles. To make this year's show even more spectacular, 11 new categories were added to bring the total number of honors up for grabs to a whopping 36.

And every music fanatic will have something to look forward to, as rock, country, dance, hip-hop, R&B, Latin, regional Mexican, new rock/alternative rock, underground alternative and pop genres will all share the iHeartRadio spotlight.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five must-know facts before the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards officially commence.