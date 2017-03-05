2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards: 5 Things You Need to Know

Who's ready for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards?!
For the fourth consecutive year, the best of the best when it comes to music as heard on iHeartRadio will be celebrated during one incredible ceremony held tonight in Los Angeles. To make this year's show even more spectacular, 11 new categories were added to bring the total number of honors up for grabs to a whopping 36.
And every music fanatic will have something to look forward to, as rock, country, dance, hip-hop, R&B, Latin, regional Mexican, new rock/alternative rock, underground alternative and pop genres will all share the iHeartRadio spotlight.
Without further ado, let's take a look at five must-know facts before the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards officially commence.
Atlantic Records
1. 24K Innovation: iHeartRadio will honor none other than Bruno Mars with its prestigious Innovator Award, a recognition previously given to Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlakeand U2. "I'm incredibly honored to be presented with this year's iHeartRadio Innovator Award," the pop star shared in a press release. "I'm excited to take the stage for the first time at the annual iHeartRadio Music Awards." And speaking of his performance, fingers crossed Bruno will bring his latest music video for "That's What I Like" to the stage.
JOSEPH LLANES
2. A New Cyrus Takes the Spotlight: The music industry's freshest new face comes by way of Noah Cyrus, the 17-year-old little sister of Miley Cyrus. Noah will make her award show debut performing her first single "Make My Cry," and word on the street is the always supportive Miley will introduce her undeniable mini-me. Other presenters slated to attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards include Demi Lovato, John Legend, Joe Jonas, Jason Deruloand DJ Khaled. Joining the already star-studded lineup of attendees is Ansel Elgort, Daya, Florida Georgia Line, Halsey, Karrueche Tran, Kelsea Ballerini and Macklemore.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
3. Battle of the Exes: Leading the iHeartRadio nomination pack is Drakewith 12 nominations, followed by The Chainsmokers with 11 and Rihannawith 10 nods. The "Love on the Brain" songstress currently holds the record as the most-nominated artist the award show's history (19 to be exact), but there's a chance her ex-love interest might sweep the evening. Drizzy is up for the most buzzed about Song of the Year award, where he'll take on The Chainsmokers, Justin Timberlake, Siaand Twenty One Pilots.
Other notable nominees include Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez battling it out for Female Artist of the Year while Justin Bieber and The Weeknd go head-to-head in the category's male counterpart.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS
4. Hear Her Roar: Fresh off her parting ways from Orlando Bloom, Katy Perrywill make her first post-breakup appearance (with a flashy new 'do) at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. What can Katycats expect from the pop star's performance? For starters, look for some major single girl swag, as Katy's proven time and time again she knows how to handle a split in the spotlight. And given her multiple live performances of "Chained to the Rhythm" since its release, we'd put money on a new track.
Michael Becker / FOX
5. On Air With Ryan Seacrest: Last, but certainly not least to know about tonight's festivities, is who will be hosting. In case you missed it, the honor goes to radio extraordinaire and man about music, Ryan Seacrest. He'll kick things off from The Forum in Los Angeles in a few short hours, and we can't imagine a better personality to take the reins.
And if your Sunday night plans don't already involve the iHeartRadio Awards, look out for performances from Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett, Big Seanand Coldplayfrontman Chris Martin with The Chainsmokers to seal the deal.
The 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards air tonight on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.