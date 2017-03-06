Bobby pins are practical, but these days they also have another, more creative, use.
According to Garnier Fructis celebrity hairstylist Michael Dueñas, one of the hottest celeb hair trends is using your bobby pins to create unique fun patterns in your hairstyle. Take Diane Kruger, who has been doing this bobby pin-type crown braid for years. But you're not limited to this particular 'do. In fact, the pro has a few easy to-do patterns that will bring your style to a whole new level.
For all of his pro tips, watch the video above!
You can thank us later.
For endless makeup, hair, nails and beauty tips don't forget to tune in to "freeSTYLE" every Thursday at 8p ET and 5p PT on E! News' Facebook page.