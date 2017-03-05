Case of the week: Lucca and Diane are tasked with helping a woman recover eggs she donated to a fertility clinic since they weren't used in the five year-span of her contact. After ovarian cancer, this was the only way she could get pregnant with her own child. What followed was a wild goose chase to find the remaining ova and get it back to the client—which required a court battle. End of the day, they won, and the client would be able to have her child should everything go her way.

"Do you regret not having children?" Barbara asked Diane.

"Sometimes," Diane said.

"When are the sometimes?" Barbara asked

"With my husband…" Diane said, adding she would look at Kurt (Gary Cole) and think about how he would raise their kids. She then went to call Kurt, remember they're estranged, but hung up before getting him on the phone! Give me the Diane and Kurt romance rekindling!