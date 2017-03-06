Most of us suffer some sort of back pain or at least tense shoulders because #life.

It's even worse when we're stuck in a fixed position for long hours at work. But, luckily, performing the right stretches can actually prevent or fully alleviate those annoying aches. You just have to do it regularly. For a few moves you can do in the comfort of your own office we asked Hollywood's go-to massage therapist, Auggie Arsendiga from Caudalie's West Coast flagship store. The star masseur has a four-month waiting list and happens to treat celeb regulars like Alexander Wang, Rachel Roy, Emma Roberts and Tyra Banksso you know he's legit.