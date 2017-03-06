Getty Images
Most of us suffer some sort of back pain or at least tense shoulders because #life.
It's even worse when we're stuck in a fixed position for long hours at work. But, luckily, performing the right stretches can actually prevent or fully alleviate those annoying aches. You just have to do it regularly. For a few moves you can do in the comfort of your own office we asked Hollywood's go-to massage therapist, Auggie Arsendiga from Caudalie's West Coast flagship store. The star masseur has a four-month waiting list and happens to treat celeb regulars like Alexander Wang, Rachel Roy, Emma Roberts and Tyra Banksso you know he's legit.
His number one tip: Every 45 minutes, set an alarm on your computer or phone to stretch. When the alarm goes off, stand up and stretch your arms out behind your back until your right hand can clench your left arm and your left hand can clench your right arm. Make sure your elbows are at a 90-degree angle. Hold the pose and take deep breaths. This stretch will immediately help to release tension in your shoulders and open up your chest.
"When you move your arms behind your back, specific muscles associated with the shoulder joint are being stretched," he explained. Doing this helps prevent poor posture, and that's what minimizes the pain and discomfort you feel from sitting at a desk all day.
Another piece of advice: Arsendiga said you should move every change you get. "Walk longer distances from where you park to your office and again during your break," said the pro. Also, stay hydrated by drinking a tea, like Caudalie Detox tea. "It will help you to go to the bathroom, which will get you up and walking around more frequently."
No excuses, people. Get to stretching!