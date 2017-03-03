Selena Gomez can't keep her hands to herself.

The "It Ain't Me" songstress gave her boyfriend The Weeknd a sweet kiss on the cheek during the after-party for his concert Tuesday. Dressed casually, the couple looked young and in love at L'Arc in Paris. The "Can't Feel My Face" crooner donned a baseball cap with "Starboy" written on it, a reference to his latest album. Selena, on the other hand, dressed down in distressed denim.

The Weeknd is on the European leg of his world tour, so Selena flew to Amsterdam last week to join him. She supported him at his concert, and after a few days in that city they traveled together to Paris. Unfortunately, his ex-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, was staying nearby.