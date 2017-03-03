"It's never gonna get better than this!"
Emma Watson looked gorgeous at Thursday's L.A. premiere of Beauty and the Beast! The actress rocked a stunning Oscar de la Renta pantsuit on the red carpet, but before we gush over her premiere style, there's another outfit that everyone wants to know about…Belle's dress!
Watson dished to E! News Sibley Scoles in an exclusive interview at the premiere about putting on Belle's gown!
"It was kind of nerve-wracking," she admitted. "That yellow dress is beloved in the imagination of girls all over the world you want it to be perfect."
Watson also dished on the romance in the movie, joking, "I was like, 'I am probably never in my life gonna have a more romantic moment than this! I'm peaking at 26! My most romantic moment! It's never gonna get better than this!'"
What else did the actress have to say about her role in the movie? Watch the E! News video above to get the scoop and see her dish on her premiere style!
